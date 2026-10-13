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A new idea from the German coach

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Hansi Flick has torn up the side that faced Getafe. Barcelona's German coach makes numerous changes for Tuesday evening's trip to Galatasaray, in the second round of the first stage of the Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench after starting the previous match, and the young Egyptian star Hamza Abdelkarim joins him there. Quite who plays as the centre-forward against Galatasaray is anyone's guess, with Anthony Gordon and Lamine Yamal in the front line alongside Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez.

Raphinha, the main centre-forward since the start of the season, misses out after picking up an injury with Brazil during the international break. Flick may go with a fluid, position-free front line in Istanbul, handing the attacking quartet the freedom to interchange positions.

At the back, Joao Cancelo starts at left-back and Pau Cubarsi comes into the side, unlike in the previous match. Eric Garcia switches to the right after playing centre-back against Getafe, with Jules Kounde dropping to the bench having started that game.

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Pedri returns in midfield after a place on the bench last time out, coming in for Gavi, who is among the substitutes today.

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Barcelona's line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

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Defence: Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo.

Midfield: Rodri, Pedri, Olmo.

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Attack: Yamal, Gordon, Fermin Lopez.

On the other side, hosts Galatasaray line up as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Cakir.

Defence: Yilmaz, Sanchez, Elmali, Jakobs.

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Midfield: Lemina, Torreira, Batrakov.

Attack: Leao, Akgun, Osimhen.

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Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, meanwhile, both start on the Turkish side's bench.

Barcelona thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 at home in their opener. Galatasaray lost 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon.



