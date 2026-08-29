Flick's magic formula: one player who frees Barcelona's stars from their shackles

Rodri made an immediate impact at Barcelona on his first appearance in the shirt against Athletic Bilbao. Despite a limited preparation period, he began to reshape the midfield and hand the team greater control.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Rodri jumped onto a train travelling at full speed. Only a week had passed since his unveiling as a Barcelona player before he made his first appearance on Thursday, and his preparation had been extremely brief.

The stadium erupted when he came on in the 62nd minute, greeting him with the anticipation usually reserved for the biggest stars. He opened his account in his own way. His first touch was a powerful leap in midfield to cut out an aerial ball.

That start confirmed the personality of a dominant player, a man Flick called a "natural leader". He quickly became the team's pivotal figure.

Those opening minutes showed he has the presence of the great classic midfielders. His build and stature stood out, and his influence soon rubbed off on his teammates, especially those in midfield.

Flick leaned on Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Olmo, switching Barcelona to a single traditional pivot rather than the usual double.

As the sole holding player, Rodri became the first and only receiver needed to break through the opponent's lines. Barcelona built from the back in a 4-3-3.

Most eye-catching was Pedri's automatic push into a higher position, while Fermin Lopez and Olmo rotated between themselves.

Adama and Lamine Yamal stretched the pitch to give Barcelona more width and balance. The formula worked. The second goal flowed from a brilliant passage of ball circulation that quickened the moment it reached Adama.

Adama's cross dropped at the feet of Fermin Lopez, who pounced on a glaring error from Laporte to score his third goal this season.

Barcelona settled for two because Unai Simon was the best player on the pitch, yet they proved again that they are an offensively overwhelming side.

Offensive power without an out-and-out striker

Two of Barcelona's opening matches this season rank among their top five for expected goals created in the Spanish league since Hansi Flick arrived.

That figure captures the attacking capabilities of the Catalan side, who played the opening rounds without a recognised out-and-out striker and still produced two of their most productive matches for the volume and quality of chances since the German coach took charge.

Rodri's presence reinforces Barcelona's collective idea, one in which goals should be spread more widely among the players, although Raphinha has burst into the striker's role and already scored three.

His impact should show in both penalty areas. Against Athletic Bilbao he already brought the understanding he built with Cubarsi in the Spain squad.

Barcelona have kept a clean sheet across the first two rounds, and Flick keeps stressing the need for the team to impose more control this season.

Flick said after the win: "Everyone is happy that Rodri is playing with us. He is the perfect player for us and for our style."

The arrival of the former Manchester City player lets Barcelona keep the ball for longer spells, without needing Pedri constantly at the base of the build-up.

Flick sees no problem with the fit between the players, while Rodri is bristling with enthusiasm about what he has seen so far at Barcelona.



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