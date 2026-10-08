Flick's gamble: Barcelona secure their star with a new contract

Barcelona announced on Thursday evening that they had renewed Xavi Espart's contract until the summer of 2030.

According to Sport, the deal secures Espart's future at the club while handing him a significant pay rise and sharply increasing the value of his release clause.

His previous contract ran only until 2028 on reserve-team terms. That is why the board acted fast to tie down one of the club's brightest talents.

The new deal rewards a superb start to the season and confirms just how quickly he has developed.

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Espart first began training with the first team under Flick at the start of 2026. From there he earned a bigger role, eventually living out his dream of a maiden first-team appearance in the Champions League.

In mid-August, the club told him he had become a fully-fledged first-team player and handed him the number 12 shirt.

Flick values Espart as a tactically vital piece because he can cover more than one position. He has impressed at left-back as an inverted full-back, but he can also deliver reliably at right-back and in midfield, his natural role for most of his career. That versatility gives the German plenty of options.

With this move, Barcelona reaffirm their faith in young talent and their academy, locking down the present and future of one of their most promising prospects.



