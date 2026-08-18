Flick: Rodri is the best in his position, and these are his standout qualities

Hansi Flick hasn't hidden his enthusiasm for the arrival of Spanish star Rodri at Barcelona. The Catalan coach believes the new signing can spark a qualitative shift in midfield and lift the level of every teammate next season.

Rodri is now a Barcelona player. The club have announced his signing, and the Spain international has already begun appearing on the official website wearing the number 16 shirt.

For Flick, Rodri possesses every quality that makes an exceptional defensive midfielder.

As highlighted by the Catalan newspaper "Sport", the German said: "I think he is perhaps the best number 6. He can control the flow of play, and he also offers great help at the defensive level."

Flick: Rodri will raise the level of the team

Rodri's ability to build play and control the rhythm of matches wasn't Flick's only focus. He also pointed to one of the Spaniard's most prominent strengths: his superiority in duels and aerial battles.

"Aerial duels are very important for us," the Barcelona coach said.

The impact, Flick believes, won't be limited to Rodri's position in midfield but will extend to the whole team. "Of course, his arrival will raise the level of every player," he added.

Counting on that vast experience, the German wants Rodri to help a group of young players inside the Barcelona dressing room, especially with names such as Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal around him.

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A deal that came at a sensitive time

The timing could hardly be more important. Rodri's arrival comes just after Frenkie de Jong picked up an injury that will keep the Dutchman off the pitch for several months.

That injury was one of the reasons Flick went hunting for a midfielder capable of filling the holding role efficiently. In Rodri he found exactly what he was looking for: experience, a leader's personality, and the ability to control the tempo and carry the ball out under pressure.

At thirty, Rodri arrives laden with a rich record of achievements. Among them are the World Cup, the Champions League and a host of major titles, plus two Ballon d'Or crowns according to the data provided.

Flick hopes the Spaniard becomes one of the fundamental pillars of his Barcelona project, giving the midfield more balance, experience and strength.