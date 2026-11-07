Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Flick refuses to wait: Barcelona chase a defender from La Liga

H. Flick
L. Martinez
Natan
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Germany
Argentina
Brazil
Spain

Lisandro Martínez is not alone

Barcelona look set to move aggressively in the winter transfer market as they hunt for a fix to the problem troubling their coaching staff. Strengthening the back line has become a clear priority for Hansi Flick, who has no objection to seizing any opportunity to reinforce the defence.

Flick confirmed as much recently in a press conference, revealing the club's management would monitor the market for options capable of improving the defensive system. The growing conviction inside the club is that the back line is one of the squad's most glaring weak points.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Catalan club in recent weeks, most notably Argentine Lisandro Martínez. The Manchester United defender's future at Old Trafford is shrouded in doubt, and he could well depart soon.

Another name still holds Barcelona's interest, according to French website "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish newspaper "Marca". That man is Brazilian Natan, the Real Betis defender, whose consistently impressive displays have made him one of the standout defenders in the Spanish league.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

The newspaper explained that Barcelona have not given up on the 25-year-old, who featured among their targets last summer and remains highly regarded in the corridors of the Catalan club.

Natan is tied to Real Betis until 2030 after joining them from Napoli, which could complicate any deal. That's especially true given expectations that the player will receive tempting offers in the coming months.

Barcelona, then, seem to have several options to reinforce their defence. But one question remains: can Flick convince the management to seal a new defensive deal in the winter window?

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google