Barcelona completed the return of their international players on Thursday, leaving Hansi Flick with almost his entire squad to call upon.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalans wrapped up a session on Thursday that welcomed back the last of their internationals, who rejoined training at the Joan Gamper Sports City after several days away.

Pau Cubarsí, Rodri, Pedri, Fermín López, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal were the last to arrive. Anthony Gordon and Dominik Livaković came in alongside them, completing the group of internationals who had not yet trained with the squad.

Now that everyone is back, Flick will run two sessions to prepare for Saturday's trip to Getafe with a far clearer picture of his line-up.

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The German had been forced to work with a skeleton group for most of the international break, with 17 of his players away on national-team duty.

Raphinha still on the sidelines

One major question mark remains over Raphinha. The Brazilian came back early from international duty with pain in his right thigh and is now following a specific treatment programme. He again trained individually on Thursday.

Flick must assess the forward's progress and decide whether he is fit to rejoin the group, and how much risk is worth taking after he worked away from the main session.