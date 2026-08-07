Hansi Flick has made his first three cuts of pre-season at Barcelona.

According to Sport newspaper, the German has decided to dispense with Oscar Gistau, Ibrahima Diarra and Alex Gonzalez, all three of whom trained with Barcelona Atletic on Friday morning.

The trio had spent a month inside the first-team setup, working alongside 14 other players from the reserves and the youth team.

Gistau, Diarra and Alex Gonzalez had travelled with the Barcelona squad to the pre-season training camp in England.

All three even featured for the first team for the first time in the friendly against Birmingham City.

Four weeks under Flick have now ended with a trip to Vall d'en Bas, where Barcelona's reserve team hold their camp.

The first team, by contrast, will continue to rely on 14 players from the club's academy. That group travels at the end of this week to Udine for a triangular tournament against Udinese and Nottingham Forest.

Tommy Marques, Shane Kluivert, Xavi Espart, Toni Fernandez, Jofre Torrents, who is close to signing a four-year deal with Ajax, Hamza Abdelkarim, Alvaro Cortes, Aurian, Ebrima, Guille Fernandez, Brian Farinas, Jordi Pesquer, Aaron Yakobshvili and Iker Rodriguez all continue to work under Flick, 16 days before the start of Barcelona's La Liga campaign.