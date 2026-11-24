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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has continued to make history with the Catalan club. The German has matched Pep Guardiola's tally of comeback wins and moved close to breaking the record held by Johan Cruyff after last Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Villarreal.

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According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Flick hasn't just kept Barcelona top of LaLiga, three points clear of Real Madrid. He's also reached a new milestone. The win over Villarreal was his 24th comeback in 134 matches in charge of the Catalan club, matching Guardiola, who needed 249 matches to record the same number during his time as Barcelona coach.

Flick would surely rather avoid suffering like this, and he'd prefer not to wear his players out more than necessary during matches. Even so, the German is now closing in on the record for comeback wins. That belongs to Johan Cruyff. The Dutchman managed 28 in 430 matches with the Catalan club.

The magic of the remontada

Flick took charge in the summer of 2024, and his first season brought nine comeback wins. Six came in LaLiga. One was an epic in the Champions League, as his side turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 victory.

Two unforgettable comebacks against Real Madrid also helped Barcelona win two trophies. The first came in Saudi Arabia, where the team recovered from 1-0 down to win 5-2 and lift the Spanish Super Cup.

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A few months later came the second, in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja. Barcelona turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win thanks to Jules Kounde's goal in the 115th minute of extra time.

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Last season the remontada tally rose to 10. Seven came in LaLiga, most notably against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, a comeback that almost settled the title in Barcelona's favour. The other three came in the Champions League.

This season he's already up to five: one in the Champions League and four in LaLiga. That's the most of any coach in Europe's major leagues, level with Inter.