Hansi Flick is happy with what he's got. The Barcelona coach made that clear while noting that sporting director Deco is still working to strengthen the squad.

Flick said, in the press conference ahead of the meeting with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga: "I am very happy with the market, and Deco continues to work on transfers, but we have no pressure. He has done a great job and the quality in training is good, and I don't know what more we could ask for. The general feeling is positive and excellent."

Talk then turned to the competition in goal and the chance of Dominik Livakovic featuring as second choice ahead of Wojciech Szczesny. The Catalan boss replied: "We are happy with Szczesny, and we have goalkeepers with great experience, and it is clear to us that Livakovic represents a bet for the future."

Frenkie de Jong, meanwhile, will avoid surgery. On the midfielder's situation, the Barca coach commented: "It is important that he goes step by step and day by day. He works every day, and we have a long season ahead of us with many matches. I am happy to have him because we need his quality to achieve our objectives. It is not easy to manage this matter for me or for the players, as the minutes must be managed. Everyone wants to play, but the team is the most important thing, and of course the club too."

Young midfielder Bernal came up next. Asked about the role he expects the youngster to play, Flick explained: "When he arrived, it was clear that he would train with us and play with the reserve team. He has great potential and delivers very good performances, and he will improve further."

Campaigns calling for the Ballon d'Or to go to a Barca player earned short shrift. The coach stated: "It is not my job to run campaigns, the matter is complicated enough, and there are excellent players in my team, but I am not a fan of these things. The most important thing is the team, and if we perform well then the chances of winning individual awards will be much higher."

Could this squad sweep every trophy on offer, the Champions League included? Flick said: "We are playing well and going through an excellent technical phase, but what really matters is how we play as one team. If the players are connected to each other and there is a good atmosphere, that is better. The atmosphere is really great, and we must maintain this enthusiasm and focus."

Roony Bardghji is pushing for a start. On the winger's fitness, the coach said: "He suffered some minor pains in recent days, but he is better now and has trained well and his condition looks encouraging, and we will see what we do tomorrow."

Is Lamine Yamal in a happier place right now? Flick closed his remarks on the teenager: "Of course, it is always good for him to smile, I myself don't smile every day, and everyone cares about him. But he took part in the World Cup after recovering from injury, and he is training well. The first match was not his best, but I was happy with what he gave us, and now he has played a full 90 minutes and that is good for him, and his training today was excellent and we must support him."



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