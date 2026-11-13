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Barcelona are living through one of their most difficult periods in recent years, not only in terms of results but also in terms of planning for the future. At a time when the team is suffering from a clear shortage in the heart of defence due to recurring injuries, coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco find themselves unable to act, because of the difficult financial situation that is tying the hands of the sporting management and making it harder to pursue their main options.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Flick and Deco want to strengthen the defensive line this winter. Central defence is the area worst hit by injuries, and they insist it needs urgent reinforcement if the team wants to compete for every title until the end of the season.

The problem is not the desire. It is the ability. The management refuse to sign a professional for just six months, or anyone who fails to improve the current squad. They want an outstanding defender with a long future at the club, a top-class centre-back capable of leading the backline for years, and that kind of player demands a huge investment the club cannot currently complete. That explains the difficulties and the weeks that have passed without any notable progress.

Barcelona remain committed to the 1:1 rule, helped in part by Raphinha's renewal, which extends his current deal and lowers its instalments. His salary increase will not take effect immediately either. It kicks in next season, so it will not affect the current wage bill.

Contract extensions tell the other side of the story. The deals for Xavi Espart, the imminent extension for Marc Bernal and the ongoing contracts of Bryan Farinas and Gerard Martin all weigh on the team's overall cost, and this is what explains some of Barcelona's difficulties in concluding deals during January.

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Both the Camp Nou and the Joan Gamper Sports City offices are clear: they do not want a stopgap signing for a few months. They want to strengthen the backline with a top-class centre-back, a deal that requires spending the club cannot currently afford unless someone leaves. At present, there are no advanced deals in this regard.

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All eyes are on Alejandro Balde. The club show confidence in the left-back leaving in January, yet his future remains unclear. So far he has shown little appetite to move on, and the offers put to him have not been entirely satisfactory. The club believe his current isolation may change his mind in the coming weeks, but the board are far from certain.

Barcelona's doors are open to other departures too, because the club need to sell. Not the entire squad is for sale. There are untouchables such as Raphinha, Pedri, Cubarsi and Lamine, but the management are ready to listen to offers for several others.

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Deco and his team already have a list of potential defenders. Every one of them exceeds the current budget, yet the sporting directors rule nothing out. Hope remains for reinforcements in the summer window, however difficult the task.

Since the summer they have known a January signing would be complicated given the club's finances. Still, the work continues. They are holding meetings with several players, some still unnamed, who fit the profile.

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Names such as Tah, Bastoni, Nistad, Gvardiol, Nathan and Rees are out of reach for now, however much Barcelona want them. Even so, the club rule nothing out, because the situation may change. An unexpected departure could open the door. A potential target may be forced to move, even on loan. They are optimistic, but time is passing, and the defence is crying out for help.