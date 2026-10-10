Flick admits: Gyökeres is different from Raphinha, and Yamal refused to be substituted

Hansi Flick admitted Anthony Gordon's early goal made Barcelona's task far simpler as they beat Getafe 3-0 in the eighth round of the Spanish league season.

The newspaper Mundo Deportivo carried the coach's post-match verdict, in which he praised the level of his players after the international break.

Flick told DAZN: "I think scoring the goal early was extremely important today, especially after three weeks without playing."

He went on: "I appreciate this victory a lot against a team like Getafe, who have one of the best defensive lines in the Spanish league. We controlled the ball and the opponent well."

The German added at his press conference: "It is not easy to create chances against them."

Something else fuels his pride too: the fierce competition within the squad and the standards every player is setting.

He explained: "It is extremely important for all the players to be motivated. We have players delivering excellent levels in the same position. This is the best thing that can happen to the team, and it is something I like a lot, because in essence it is about the team, not about one player or the coach."

Gordon drew particular praise after scoring his first goal in a Barcelona shirt, the strike that opened the scoring.

Flick said: "I am extremely happy. He scored a goal and gained confidence with the England national team, and that pleases me. He gives us a lot. He is fast, he can control the ball, he presses the opponent, and thanks to his speed and his dribbling, he constantly creates chances."

Gabriel Jesus also got on the scoresheet, and Flick saluted the sheer effort he puts in. "He is a different player from Raphinha, but I am happy with the way he played," he said.

Lamine Yamal played the full 90 minutes, and the coach revealed he had offered to take him off.

He said: "I asked him, but he told me he did not want to. In the second half, he was more involved in the play, especially in one-on-one duels. I am happy with him. He is receiving treatment and recovering well, and that is the most important thing for a professional player."

Jules Koundé drew questions too, having returned to the side after three matches on the bench.

Flick said: "He is a professional player, and he always trains in order to improve and deliver a better performance. The team helps him a lot. We always think about the interest of the team, and everyone must realise that they may sometimes have to start from the bench, because we have a squad of great quality."

He stressed: "This matter is extremely important in order to win titles, and there is also a wonderful atmosphere inside the dressing room. I appreciate that a lot."

Gerard Martín reached a milestone against Getafe, his 100th appearance in a Barcelona shirt, and Flick was asked about him too.

The coach said: "Gerard has a wonderful mentality, he trains well, and he always wants to improve. We are helping him to get better, and he keeps growing and progressing. It is wonderful."