The heavy 5-0 defeat suffered by the Netherlands away to Germany on Monday evening has cast a shadow over head coach Xavi Hernández and his Dutch stars, who never expected the match to end in such a heavy scoreline, particularly after their emphatic 7-0 win over Greece only around three days earlier.
Xavi said: "I am deeply disappointed, and it is a pity, because I was very proud of the players until today. What happened today was unbelievable, and it came as a shock to me as a coach." He added: "I spoke with the players and told them that we have to change our mentality. We were unable to compete today because we were not true to our values. We cannot accept that. We have to change a lot of things after today. We need players who have spirit."
He rejected any link with the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong: "That has nothing to do with what happened." Pressed on whether he might call up different players in the future, he explained: "As the coach, the responsibility for making decisions lies with me. We now have time until March, and fortunately we achieved our main objective of qualifying for the quarter-finals." Xavi went on: "It was shameful today. 99% of this result comes down to our values. We must also give credit to Germany, because we had great difficulties due to the quality of their performance."
As for what comes next, he said in comments carried by the website of Dutch broadcaster NOS: "I will monitor the players and analyse what happened." He added: "We were building something good until today, but today was the complete opposite. It is only one match, and I am personally trying to understand what happened. We will learn a great deal from this game."
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Dumfries: "It was a collective failure"
Netherlands captain Denzel Dumfries was just as blunt about the defeat: "It was a collective failure. We put in a very disappointing performance this evening."
Tempers flared once the fifth goal went in, and Dumfries didn't hide it: "Of course there was anger between us. This should not happen, and so we expressed that to one another."
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He went on: "There was frustration, and I tried to keep my focus because you have to keep playing. In situations like this we try to hold each other's hands, but it is difficult. We were very weak in the duels and left big spaces, which made them dangerous in attacking transitions."
He also reflected on the gulf between the 7-0 win over Greece and the defeat to Germany: "After a win like that against Greece, you want to keep the good feeling, but we were unable to continue on the same path. The performance was simply not good enough."
Dumfries held his hands up for the opener, scored by Derry Scherhant: "For the 1-0, I dropped back too far, which gave him a lot of space. He uses his right foot, I know that, and it should not have happened." And he finished: "I am always very honest with myself about these things. As I said, there is a lot of frustration."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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