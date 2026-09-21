Fitz-Jim explains why he suddenly left Ajax

Kian Fitz-Jim has made a flying start at Torino, who currently sit 14th in Serie A. "For me it was difficult to swap Ajax for Torino, but I am now playing in a top-five league," he said in conversation with ESPN.

Having joined from Ajax, the midfielder already feels completely at home in Turin. "It is a big city, but not too busy. I really wanted to end up in a big city as well, and preferably not in some smaller remote village."

Now a regular in Torino's midfield, Fitz-Jim starts almost every week for the mid-table side. "The style of play the manager wants suits me well. I also think I have started well."

After weighing it up carefully, Torino's summer signing decided to leave Ajax. "It was difficult to swap Ajax for Torino, but I am now playing in a top-five league, and this is also a very beautiful club. For me it is important that I have that kind of stage to show myself. Unfortunately, that perspective was not there at Ajax."

Before the move, Fitz-Jim made 72 appearances for Ajax's first team and played 103 matches for Jong Ajax. It earned the midfielder a €3 million move to Serie A last summer.

One thing the former Ajax player is still getting used to is Italian eating habits. "I am actually more of a rice eater, but at some point you really do have to start eating pasta here. Drinking coffee really is not going to happen, I am still putting that off for a very long time."