Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083552633.jpgIPA Sport
Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

Fitz-Jim explains why he suddenly left Ajax

Ajax

Kian Fitz-Jim has made a flying start at Torino, who currently sit 14th in Serie A. "For me it was difficult to swap Ajax for Torino, but I am now playing in a top-five league," he said in conversation with ESPN.

Having joined from Ajax, the midfielder already feels completely at home in Turin. "It is a big city, but not too busy. I really wanted to end up in a big city as well, and preferably not in some smaller remote village."

Now a regular in Torino's midfield, Fitz-Jim starts almost every week for the mid-table side. "The style of play the manager wants suits me well. I also think I have started well."

After weighing it up carefully, Torino's summer signing decided to leave Ajax. "It was difficult to swap Ajax for Torino, but I am now playing in a top-five league, and this is also a very beautiful club. For me it is important that I have that kind of stage to show myself. Unfortunately, that perspective was not there at Ajax."

Before the move, Fitz-Jim made 72 appearances for Ajax's first team and played 103 matches for Jong Ajax. It earned the midfielder a €3 million move to Serie A last summer.

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC

One thing the former Ajax player is still getting used to is Italian eating habits. "I am actually more of a rice eater, but at some point you really do have to start eating pasta here. Drinking coffee really is not going to happen, I am still putting that off for a very long time."

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google