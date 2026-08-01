Young Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu has taken his first steps with Barcelona, joining up with the squad in England and training after the friendly against Birmingham City.

According to the Catalan newspaper"Sport", Bisiwu arrived at the team's base at St George's Park late on Friday night. He had passed a medical and put pen to paper on his Barcelona contract, a deal the club announced shortly before the friendly kicked off.

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The Club Brugge arrival took part in his first session under Hansi Flick on Saturday. He settled in quickly, mixing with his new team-mates and smiling through the drills as the squad, split into groups according to how much they had played, pressed on with pre-season preparations.

Sport added that the plan is to register Bisiwu with Barcelona Atlètic, though he will train regularly with the first team. The sporting management and Flick are convinced daily contact with the elite players will speed up his development, and they can call on him when needed during the season.

First statement

In his first remarks after joining the Catalan side, Bisiwu said: "The feelings are excellent. They welcomed me wonderfully. It is like a big family, and the team-mates and coaches gave me a great welcome."

On Flick, he said: "I will do everything he wants from me. When he needs me I will work hard and I will be there."

His targets at Barcelona are modest. "It is very simple for me. Just to work hard, and to be where the coach needs me."

The Belgian also named his footballing idol, Brazil star Neymar da Silva: "I love his way of playing, and how he enjoys the ball. That is the reason that made me start playing."

He described himself as a player who "enjoys playing football. I love having the ball at my feet, and taking part in one-on-one duels."

Raphinha earned high praise from his new team-mate. "He is a very, very good player, and he is also one of the players I watch," Bisiwu said, before turning to Lamine Yamal: "He is a very special player. Everyone knows his abilities."

Barcelona first made contact with his entourage during the Under-20 World Cup, he revealed, and his faith in the project comes from the club's ongoing trust in young players.