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Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

First official move: Al-Nassr begins escalation in the Al-Wasl Asian crisis

Al Nassr FC
Al-Wasl
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

Will Al-Alami claim the points from the match?

Al-Nassr have begun their official moves over the crisis surrounding their AFC Champions League Elite clash with the UAE's Al-Wasl.

The Asian Football Confederation postponed the fixture last week, a third-round group stage tie, after the Emirati club failed to reach Saudi Arabia.

That decision sparked fury across Saudi football. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation hit back with a statement insisting every condition had been met to receive the Al-Wasl delegation in the normal manner.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Nassr have fired off a letter to the Asian Football Confederation demanding to know why the match was called off.

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Attached to that letter were all the documents proving the landing permits and official approvals needed to receive the Emirati side had been in place.

The file also included the flight number of the private plane Al-Wasl sent, before the club changed their mind about travelling to Riyadh.

Working alongside the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Al-Nassr plan to pursue every legal avenue available to protect the club's rights and claim the three points.

Al-Nassr currently sit seventh in the West group with 6 points, picked up from two wins and a defeat. The postponed meeting with Al-Wasl is still to be played.

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