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Hamed Al-Shanqeeti, the Al-Kholood goalkeeper on loan from Al-Ittihad, found himself in trouble after a costly error led to a goal against him on his international debut for Saudi Arabia.

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Saudi Arabia took on Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, the Qatari capital, in their second friendly of the current international break.

Shirzad Esnov put Uzbekistan ahead in the 19th minute. Al-Shanqeeti gifted it to him.

The young goalkeeper tried to find a teammate, but his pass went straight to Esnov instead. Clean through on goal, Esnov slotted the ball into the net with ease.

The mistake leaves Al-Shanqeeti in an awkward spot, particularly as this was his first international match for Saudi Arabia. He'd won his chance on the back of some strong performances for Al-Kholood in the Roshn League.

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The 21-year-old started ahead of Al-Hilal goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, whom Saudi Arabia's Greek head coach Georgios Donis left out of both the starting line-up and the substitutes.

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Al-Shanqeeti's route into the side opened up when Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi got injured at the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27".

That serious elbow injury has kept Al-Aqidi out of action to this day. He was subsequently left out, with Al-Shanqeeti promoted to second-choice goalkeeper and Abdulquddus Atiah called up as third choice.

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Nor was Hamed Al-Shanqeeti the only new face in the side that beat South Korea 3-2 last Friday. Saud Abdulhamid came in at right-back in place of Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat.

Donis also brought Musab Al-Juwayr back into the starting line-up in place of Mohamed Kanno. Al-Juwayr had missed Saudi Arabia's Arabian Gulf Cup campaign, "Gulf Cup 27", and started on the bench against South Korea.

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Up front, the Greek coach made two changes: Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Firas Al-Buraikan lined up alongside Marwan Al-Sahafi, replacing Mohammed Al-Qahtani and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Saudi Arabia lined up as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Hamed Al-Shanqeeti

Defence: Saud Abdulhamid - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Hassan Tambakti - Moteb Al-Harbi

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Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari - Nasser Al-Dawsari - Musab Al-Juwayr

Attack: Marwan Al-Sahafi - Firas Al-Buraikan - Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

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History favours Saudi Arabia in this fixture. The sides had met 12 times before tonight's encounter, with Saudi Arabia winning 7 to Uzbekistan's 4, while one match ended in a draw.

This was Saudi Arabia's second match of their current training camp in Doha, after they beat South Korea 3-2 in the first last Friday.