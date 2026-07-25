First club approach AC Milan for Santiago Gimenez

Lazio have made an enquiry to AC Milan over Santiago Gimenez, La Repubblica knows. Coach Gennaro Gattuso sees the Mexican striker as the ideal attacking leader for the Romans.

A few weeks ago, Lazio had already identified Gimenez as a target. They initially moved for former Ajax player Lorenzo Lucca instead. His injury pushed Gimenez back into the frame.

The Italian newspaper reports that Lazio have already spoken to Gimenez's entourage and have now also made an enquiry with his club, AC Milan.

AC Milan are willing to let Gimenez leave. A loan deal with an option to buy currently looks the most likely outcome.

That option to buy could still prove a stumbling block in the negotiations. AC Milan want a fee of twenty million euros, but that is a little too much for Lazio.

During the winter transfer window of the 2024/25 season, AC Milan signed Gimenez from Feyenoord for thirty million euros. The Mexican made a bright start in Milan, but then his form fell away sharply.

Last season, he failed to score a single Serie A goal and injuries regularly troubled him.