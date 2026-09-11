First appearance for the "outcast": Real Madrid player joins the squad for the Vallecano match

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has named his squad for tomorrow's clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in the fifth round of the Spanish league. The list marks the return of defender Raúl Asencio after more than a month out through injury.

Asencio comes back after around a month and a half on the sidelines, having recovered from the muscular injury he suffered in the rectus femoris before picking up a further setback in his shin bone.

The Spanish defender is yet to feature under Mourinho. But his return to group training over the past few days, and his normal involvement in the sessions before the Rayo Vallecano clash, earned him the green light to join the match squad.

His return arrives at a crucial time for Mourinho, who gains an extra option in central defence amid a congested calendar and a run of midweek Spanish league fixtures.

Read also:

Mourinho on the criticism of Mbappé: there are those who do not understand football, and our victories anger some people

A turbulent summer

Asencio's return closes an eventful summer for the young Real Madrid defender, who had been close to leaving the club before injury halted any move over his future.

On the judicial front, the defender learned a few days ago of his acquittal in the case relating to the video he was involved in. At the same time, a court convicted him of driving under the influence of alcohol on the island of Gran Canaria last August.

Mourinho had earlier voiced his anger at Asencio's behaviour, saying: "A Real Madrid player remains a Real Madrid player 24 hours a day. What you do outside the club can harm your reputation and the club's reputation, and I am not happy."

Fit again, Asencio now turns his focus back to football, eager to prove himself and earn an opportunity with Real Madrid under Mourinho.

The trio of Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, meanwhile, all miss out on the Real Madrid squad for the match.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums



Real Madrid squad

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre.

Defence: Asencio, Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Cucurella, Carreras, Rüdiger, Dumfries.

Midfield: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago Pitarch.

Attack: Vinícius, Endrick, Mbappé, Espí, Brahim Díaz, Diomandé.