Press reports have revealed the date on which England forward Ivan Toney, the Al-Ahli striker, will return to team training, ahead of the start of the new 2026-2027 football season.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" reports that Toney will report for Al-Ahli training the day after tomorrow, Saturday, once his rest period ends. He was granted the break after featuring for England at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The English striker wrapped up his World Cup with the Three Lions on 18 July, when he started the 6-4 win over France in the third-and-fourth-place play-off.

He has spent the time since on his summer holiday, sitting out Al-Ahli's foreign training camp in Austria and Portugal during July. His absence stretched on even after the squad returned to Jeddah.

Plenty has changed at the "Al-Raqi" fortress since Toney was last there. Former president Khalid Al-Ghamdi and German coach Matthias Jaissle have both gone, with the Dutchman Marino Pusic taking the reins in his place.

The squad itself has been reshaped too. Ivorian Franck Kessie and Algerian Riyad Mahrez have departed, while Armenian Andre Spertsyan and Portuguese Francisco Trincao have arrived.

Toney, though, will look to keep up the success he has enjoyed across two seasons since joining from Brentford in the summer of 2024.

The English striker played a starring role as Al-Raqi were crowned AFC Champions League Elite champions twice, a first in the club's history, and lifted the Saudi Super Cup after a full nine-year absence.

Al-Ahli kick off the new season officially on 13 August, when they face Al-Diriyah in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.