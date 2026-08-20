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Al Okhdood v Al Hilal : Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Firm response from Inzaghi on rumours of a dispute with Benzema

Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
K. Benzema
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
France
Italy

A striking comment from the Italian coach

Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has settled the controversy over his relationship with Karim Benzema, speaking out after Thursday evening's 3-0 win over Al-Fayha in the second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Speculation had swirled in recent days about a rift between the pair, coinciding with talk that Al-Hilal wanted to move the French striker on over his dip in form. The Italian delivered a very different message at his post-match press conference.

Read also.. His mind is off the pitch.. a fiery uproar demands Benzema's removal from Al-Hilal!

Inzaghi said: "Overall we played with organisation and high quality, and it is natural to show this performance with the pressure of matches," expressing his satisfaction with the picture the team presented and its ability to handle a busy run of fixtures at the start of the season.

He added: "We always strive for the best and to improve the team's level, I am happy with the team's performance up front and the distinguished collective performance," pointing to his focus on developing the whole system rather than judging a single player, despite the ongoing controversy over Benzema.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Inzaghi defends Benzema and settles his stance

The message on the French striker landed clearly. "Karim Benzema is a good player who will serve the team," Inzaghi said, backing the player and dismissing talk of a crisis between them or the club's desire to be rid of him.

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He did not stop at Benzema. Inzaghi also praised Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville, saying: "As well as the team's recent additions like the wonderful Dutchman Summerville," insisting the new signings are part of the management's work to raise the team's quality.

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Transfers came up too. "The transfer market, which the club's sporting management is responsible for, has been working well since before the start of the camp despite the delay of a number of players in joining," Inzaghi explained, drawing a line under speculation about his direct involvement in signings and departures.

With those words, Inzaghi has shut the door on the rumours tying his future with Benzema to internal disputes. The Frenchman remains in his plans, Al-Hilal keep building the squad under the sporting management's watch, and the team keep winning at the start of the season.

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