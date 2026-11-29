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Bayern Munich have suffered another heavy blow after it was confirmed that their Austrian star Konrad Laimer will be out for a long period with a serious injury sustained in the Bundesliga clash with Hamburg, which ended in a goalless draw.

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The setback comes at a difficult time for the Bavarians, who lose one of the players best equipped to fill different positions and cover gaps in the squad.

Laimer went off in the 52nd minute with an injury to his left foot, and youngster Lennart Karl came on in his place.

He limped off, sparking fears of something serious. The German club later revealed the nature of the problem and how long he's expected to be out.

Successful surgery and an absence of several months

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Medical tests showed Laimer had suffered a torn tendon in his right ankle, Bayern revealed, and the injury required surgery. He'll miss several months of matches, a significant loss for coach Vincent Kompany.

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The club said in an official statement: "Konrad Laimer underwent surgery last Sunday after tearing a tendon in his right ankle, an injury he sustained during the Bundesliga match against Hamburg. The operation was a success, and the 29-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation programme."

His recovery is now under way, but his long absence hands the coaching staff a fresh problem. Laimer was never just a fixture in one position. Thanks to his ability to take on multiple roles as the team needed, he gave Kompany an important tactical solution.

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The "firefighter" Kompany has lost

Laimer was Bayern's firefighter. Kompany used him to plug gaps at right-back, deployed him as an attacking winger and even relied on him as a striker, the role he filled in the 2-1 defeat to Lille.

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That versatility was one of the Belgian coach's key tactical tools. The Austrian gave him different ways to deal with absences and switch players' positions without having to make sweeping changes to the line-up. Now his injury takes that multi-purpose option away from Kompany just when the team need every player.

Pressure on Bayern's coaching staff is mounting. With Laimer's absence expected to last several months, they have to find replacements capable of covering the various roles he performed. The player, meanwhile, begins his rehabilitation in the hope of returning to action once he has fully recovered.