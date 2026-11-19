Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Joao Mario, a wide player for Fiorentina, told Tuttosport he is enjoying a good spell personally but knows Fiorentina must improve in several areas. Defending remains one of their biggest problems.

Fiorentina's last match before the break was against Juventus, and the draw left mixed feelings: "It was a bitter feeling. We knew they were a great team, but during the match we felt we could win. That’s the mentality we must always have: trying to win every game, even against the big teams. We showed that night, even though we didn’t get the three points in the end."

Facing Juve? "It was special. I was in Turin for only six months, but that was enough to understand the stature of that club and to play alongside so many strong players. But as soon as I stepped onto the pitch, I focused only on the match."

A possible Juventus penalty sparked debate over Joao Mario's alleged handball: "It’s water under the bridge now (smiles). Anyway, I watched the footage again and, to me, both the movement and the touch were unintentional. Others may see it differently — that’s normal in football — but in my view the final decision was correct."

Advertisement Advertisement

Juventus still hold Joao Mario's registration, and his contract runs until 2030. Several options remain open for next season, but he isn't focusing on them yet. "Right now I’m focused on the present. You always have to think only about doing as well as possible where you are. Then we’ll see. I’m someone who always wants to play, and that’s why I decided to leave. But Juve will always be in my heart. They’re a team I remain attached to, and I still have a contract, so we’ll see what happens. For now, though, I’m at Fiorentina, a club with a rich history, and that’s a source of pride for me. I want to do well and that’s what I’m focused on. As I said, I’ll think about the future later."

Vanoli has been playing Joao Mario at left-back. On the change of position, he said: "Obviously it’s a bit different, although it’s not the first time I’ve switched flanks. I’m adapting. But if the team need me in this role, I’m here." He also wants to play for Portugal again: "Of course. Returning to the national team is one of my goals, although right now the priority is to do well with Fiorentina."

Joao Mario also discussed Portugal's future and Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy: "We’ll build again around the many talented players we’re fortunate to have. But it’s such a shame that Cristiano wasn’t given a farewell and honoured in the way Argentina did with Messi. That hurt me. Ronaldo deserves the same kind of tribute match; let’s hope they arrange one. He has been one of the greatest in football history. I played alongside him, and I remember how warmly he welcomed me. He’s a top person, too."