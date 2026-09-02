Switzerland's Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has been under intense scrutiny since abandoning a plan to sell a stake in the rights to FIFA tournaments, particularly the World Cup, to private-sector investors.

Legal battles with the European Union now loom for Infantino. Brussels has made no secret of wanting him gone, escalating matters by filing several cases across the United States in a bid to force him out.

"The Athletic" report that FIFA are expected to cover Infantino's legal costs, just as UEFA weigh up criminal proceedings against him in Switzerland.

The website continued: "The reason for this is that Infantino was acting on behalf of FIFA, and in his capacity as its president."

Mounting pressure has not moved him. Infantino has so far resisted the calls for his departure, which come not only from UEFA, but also from the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, as well as the Asian Football Confederation.

CONCACAF itself is split, its member associations divided between those who want Infantino gone and those who would rather he stayed.

Anyone hoping to challenge him at the polls has until 18 November to come forward. The elections take place during the FIFA Congress in Morocco next March.

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