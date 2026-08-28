Final touches: Martinelli puts one foot in Al-Hilal

Arsenal's Brazilian star Gabriel Martinelli has edged closer to a move to Al-Hilal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Gabriel Martinelli has given the green light to move to Al-Hilal, with contracts currently being reviewed."



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Romano added: "Al-Hilal and Arsenal are putting the finishing touches on a deal exceeding 65 million euros, with everything now heading towards the final stages of negotiations."

He concluded: "The date of Martinelli's medical with Al-Hilal will be set soon."

Martinelli made 53 appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions and providing 7 assists.



