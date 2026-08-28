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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Final touches: Martinelli puts one foot in Al-Hilal

Transfers
G. Martinelli
Al Hilal
Arsenal
Premier League
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
England

Will he provide the awaited boost for the leader?

Arsenal's Brazilian star Gabriel Martinelli has edged closer to a move to Al-Hilal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Gabriel Martinelli has given the green light to move to Al-Hilal, with contracts currently being reviewed."

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Romano added: "Al-Hilal and Arsenal are putting the finishing touches on a deal exceeding 65 million euros, with everything now heading towards the final stages of negotiations."

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He concluded: "The date of Martinelli's medical with Al-Hilal will be set soon."

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Premier League
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

Martinelli made 53 appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions and providing 7 assists.

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