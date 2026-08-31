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Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Final decision: Liverpool settle Gakpo's stance on move to City

Transfers
C. Gakpo
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Manchester City
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England

Excitement in the final moments of the mercato

Liverpool have settled their position on the transfer of Dutch forward Cody Gakpo to Manchester City this summer.

British newspaper The Athletic report that Liverpool have knocked back an 80 million pound bid from Manchester City for Gakpo. The forward now looks set to stay put at Anfield.

Gakpo, 27, had wanted the move to Enzo Maresca's side, a switch that lined up with Bradley Barcola completing his own move to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain.

Direct contacts between all parties have now confirmed the deal is off. Liverpool turned down an initial 75 million pound offer, plus a further 5 million in add-ons.

City's attention has now shifted fully to Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea, a target they have chased throughout the window.

Premier League
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Ipswich Town
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Liverpool
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Premier League
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Manchester City
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The Athletic had reported on Saturday that Gakpo had decided to join Manchester City, with all parties in talks to strike an agreement.

Gakpo started both of Liverpool's opening Premier League games. He scored in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United and set up a goal in Saturday's 2-2 home draw against Nottingham Forest.

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