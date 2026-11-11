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What did the English manager do?

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Manchester United's power-brokers meet in Monaco today, Wednesday, for a summit that could decide Michael Carrick's fate. The manager, meanwhile, keeps turning up for work even as the signs around him darken.

United are expected to confirm Carrick's sacking today after a slump in results, and to hand the job to Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, currently in charge of the United States national team.

English newspaper the "Daily Mail" reported that Carrick, the 45-year-old United boss, gave photographers a thumbs-up as he arrived at the club's Carrington training ground on Wednesday morning.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, meanwhile, are due to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to settle Carrick's future.

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Should United pull the trigger, the total compensation paid to coaching and administrative staff over the past three years under Ratcliffe and Ineos will climb to nearly 30 million pounds. Buying Pochettino out of his contract with the American national team will cost the club a further 7 million pounds.

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Berrada and Wilcox flew to the south of France yesterday for a summit of Ineos officials, and the pair will present their recommendation to Ratcliffe today. Every sign points to Carrick paying the price for his team's alarming slide into the Premier League relegation zone.

For Carrick, the wait goes on in Manchester. He left United's training ground on Tuesday with his 16-year-old son Jacey, a young player at the club, having overseen a small group of players in training during the international break.

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Club sources tell the English newspaper that no final decision has been taken yet, and co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer still have to sign off on the dismissal.

The Old Trafford board, it is understood, wants to deliver the news to Carrick face to face. Official confirmation may not arrive until Thursday.