Brazilian star Neymar da Silva entered the history books through its widest gates, after taking part in his country's victory over Scotland in the third round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, marking his first appearance in the current edition of the tournament.

He came on as a substitute in the second half, just a quarter of an hour from the end. It was his first match with the Samba side in 981 days, ever since he suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Uruguay.

The appearance made Neymar the fourth player in the history of the Brazilian national team to feature in four different World Cups, equalling the achievement of three of the greatest legends of the Seleção, according to Opta statistics.

With that, the former Brazil captain joined a list that includes Djalma Santos, Pelé and Cafu, all of whom had previously represented Brazil at four different World Cups.

His tournaments span 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, another chapter in an eventful international career, even after the long spells he has spent off the pitch through injury.

Djalma Santos played in the 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966 editions. Pelé featured in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970, while Cafu did so in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006.

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