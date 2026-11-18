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The new world rankings for national teams, published by football's world governing body FIFA on Wednesday 18 November 2026, marked a historic shift for Arab and African football, after Morocco made an extraordinary leap that placed them among the five best national teams in the world, an unprecedented achievement for Arab football. The results for the remaining Arab nations were mixed, with Egypt slipping in the world rankings, while Algeria and Saudi Arabia remained among the leading Arab sides.

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The official update on FIFA's website shows Spain still top of the world rankings despite their defeat by England. Argentina and France hold on to second and third, with England fourth. But Morocco have stolen the spotlight by climbing to fifth in the world.

Morocco make history: an exceptional Arab and African achievement

Morocco rose two places to reach fifth in the world, a historic feat. They're the first Arab national team to get there and only the second African side, after Nigeria, who occupied fifth place in April 1994.

This is no passing rise. It reflects the sustained growth of Moroccan football in recent years, with the Atlas Lions now a force capable of competing with the game's heavyweights.

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A 1-0 win over Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying boosted their points tally. It extended their run of positive results and confirmed they deserve their place among the world's elite national sides.

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It's another milestone for a side who made history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals, and who have maintained a strong presence in international competition ever since.

Egypt slip

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Egypt, by contrast, have dropped again. They're now 26th in the world, one place lower than in the previous rankings.

The Pharaohs shed 8.98 points after a goalless draw with Malawi in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, a result that hurt their standing in the ranking calculations.

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Even so, Egypt remain among Africa's best, third on the continent behind Morocco and Senegal. They're also second among Arab nations, behind the Atlas Lions.

Algeria sit 28th in the world and third among Arab nations behind Morocco and Egypt. Saudi Arabia, in 54th, are the fourth-best Arab side.

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Tunisia are 59th, followed by Qatar in 60th, Iraq in 63rd, the UAE in 67th and Jordan in 72nd.

Further down the Arab pecking order, Oman are 80th, Syria 88th, Palestine 92nd and Bahrain 97th.

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The Comoros sit 107th in the world, Mauritania 110th, Lebanon 112th, Libya 113th and Kuwait 132nd, with Yemen down in 147th.

Spain stay top, Argentina close in and England climb

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Spain hold on to first place with 2004.48 points, even after shedding 8.68 points in a five-goal thriller that England edged 3-2.

Argentina are second on 1966.13 points. A resounding 7-0 win over Costa Rica, coupled with the leaders' defeat, has narrowed the gap to Spain.

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France are third on 1950.82 points after adding 2.75. England jumped to fourth on 1938.90 points, with the win over Spain earning them an extra 8.68 points.

Morocco are fifth, followed by Portugal in sixth, Brazil in seventh, Belgium in eighth on 1790.37 points and the Netherlands in ninth on 1774.06 points. Colombia break into the top ten in tenth place with 1735.90 points.