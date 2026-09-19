FIFA court rules in favour of an Egyptian coach

Egyptian coach Tamer Abdel Qader Saeed has won his international case against Saudi club Al-Taraji before the court of FIFA, the International Federation of Association Football.

Kooora has learned that the FIFA court ruled in favour of the Egyptian coach's right to receive his unpaid financial dues, plus the interest accrued under Swiss law.

Behind that ruling lay the evidence submitted by the coach's legal representative, international sports lawyer Ralph Sharbel.

The two parties exchanged their legal defences over two stages before the FIFA court. The single judge in the Players' Status Chamber then accepted the financial claims submitted by the coach.

FIFA also slapped a financial fine on Al-Taraji, which the club must pay to the International Federation within 30 days of being notified of the decision. The club must settle the coach's dues within 45 days, or else face a ban on registering new players.