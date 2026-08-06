Fiery messages: Bezera exposes Zamalek after the tempting offer

Zamalek star Juan Pezzella has hit out at the club's officials for failing to keep their promise, after a huge offer landed on the table during the current summer transfer window.

Pezzella, whose contract runs until the summer of 2029, wrote on his Instagram account: "I am speaking directly to the Zamalek fans, in a way that comes straight from the heart, so that you know exactly what is happening."

He continued: "I arrived at Zamalek in the second half of 2025, and since then a relationship of harmony has grown between me and you, a feeling I have not experienced with any fans since I left Vasco, the club that made me as a player."

The defender stressed: "The journey has not been easy. Many things have happened that I will not reveal, at least for now, because I do not want to embarrass the club or the people who work in it, but thanks to you I stayed strong, and I even turned down important offers at the end of last year."

"I did not even want to hear the offers," Pezzella went on. "I knew I could not leave the club at that moment and leave you. I needed to complete my mission, which was to help the club win the league title, and we succeeded in that, together. And I do not regret for a single second the decision to stay with you."

He then pointed to a broken pledge: "After that, the club promised me and my father, more than once, that it would sell me, and it had already set the value of the deal. I do not think it is appropriate to reveal that amount, but it would have become the biggest sale in the club's history."

The Brazilian explained: "That offer arrived, but the club is not keeping the promise it made to me. Once again, it is not respecting what was agreed with me, as happened in other situations I have previously referred to, and I will not talk about their details now."

His frustration then boiled over: "But this time, I will not accept them not honouring their word. And this is not only because of my professional goals, but also because Zamalek needs the money resulting from this deal to sort out its financial situation, and to ensure that the professional players who will remain at the club do not go through the same difficulties I went through."

Pezzella concluded: "You had to hear this explanation directly from me, because they are portraying me as the one at fault in this story. And all I can say is that my conscience is clear, because I did everything the right way from beginning to end."