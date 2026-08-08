Feyenoord turn to Javi López in their search for a new left-back

Javi López is set to become Feyenoord's new left-back. The 24-year-old Spaniard is currently under contract at Real Sociedad.

Feyenoord Transfermarkt reports that López could be allowed to leave San Sebastián, with the Rotterdam club weighing up a loan move.

Feyenoord have problems at left-back. Jordan Bos will not return for several months, while Gijs Smal has only just got back on the training pitch for the first time.

As a result, 19-year-old Thijme Wessels is in the matchday squad on Sunday. Feyenoord begin the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season away at Sparta.

At Deportivo Alavés, López made his breakthrough in professional football. Real Sociedad paid around €6.5 million to sign him two years ago.

But the left-footer could not nail down a regular place in the starting XI. Real Sociedad therefore sent him on loan to Real Oviedo last season.

Under contract at Real Sociedad until mid-2030, López is valued by Transfermarkt at €5 million.