Feyenoord talk to forward about tearing up contract

Feyenoord are in talks with Luka Ivanusec over terminating his contract, which runs until mid-2028, FR12.nl reports, citing sources. The winger does not feature in the club's future plans, which is why both parties are discussing ending the collaboration.

Both sides are discussing the terms on which they can part ways. There is no definitive agreement yet. If they do reach one, Ivanusec will be free to look for a new club on a free transfer.

Last season, Feyenoord loaned Ivanusec to Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki. The option to buy was not exercised, so the midfielder and attacker returned to Rotterdam. He now appears to be outside the plans of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

There was no role for Ivanusec in Feyenoord's opening weeks of the new Vriendenloterij Eredivisie season. The Croat was not named on the bench for any of the first three league matches.

In 2023, Feyenoord paid seven million euros for Ivanusec after signing him from Dinamo Zagreb. He arrived at De Kuip on a five-year deal and with high expectations.

Across his first two seasons, Ivanusec made 55 appearances in a Feyenoord shirt. That was followed by a loan spell in Greece so he could get regular playing time again.

His future now almost certainly lies away from Rotterdam. It is not yet known whether the 27-year-old attacker is in talks with other clubs.