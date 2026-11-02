Feyenoord face a high-profile Champions League clash when Inter visit De Kuip on Tuesday. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is expected to stick with his established names, according to Voetbalzone. Kick-off in Rotterdam-Zuid is at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

At a media briefing on Monday, Van Bronckhorst said Jeremiah St. Juste and Jakub Moder were not fit enough to play against Inter. Shaqueel van Persie and Reiss Nelson missed Saturday's game against Fortuna Sittard, but both are back in training and available on Tuesday.

Tjark Ernst will start in goal against the Italian giants on Tuesday. Givairo Read will play at right-back and Javi López at left-back, while Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Mika Mármol will form the heart of Feyenoord's defence.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst will stick with his usual options. Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and the more advanced Gjivai Zechiël will start again.

Anis Hadj Moussa will take his usual place on the right, with Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri will be the furthest-forward target against Inter's wily defenders.

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On Saturday, Feyenoord dropped costly points against Fortuna when the visitors snatched a point in the closing stages to make it 1-1. Inter suffered a setback in the Serie A title race, losing 3-1 to AC Milan in the always fiercely contested derby.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.