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Anis Hadj MoussaImago
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Feyenoord reject bid for Anis Hadj Moussa; Ittihad Club switch their attention to PSV

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Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven

Anis Hadj Moussa will not leave Feyenoord this summer. De Telegraaf report that the Rotterdam club rejected Ittihad Club’s bid of €37.5 million. The Saudis have now turned their attention to PSV forward Esmir Bajraktarevic.

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