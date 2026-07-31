AS Roma have made a counter-offer to Feyenoord in negotiations over Givairo Read, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Italian club remain in the race for the right-back's signature.

Earlier, the Romans submitted a bid worth up to €25 million to the Rotterdam club. Romano reports that Roma and Feyenoord held fresh talks on Friday.

According to the transfer journalist, Nottingham Forest are still in the race to sign Read from Feyenoord. However, the English interest would only become concrete again if Roma fail to land the Feyenoord player.

Earlier this week, Roma officially made a bid for the 20-year-old defender. "Feyenoord have not rejected AS Roma's bid. The club made a counter-offer today," the transfer guru continues.

"Feyenoord said: we will not accept €25 million as a fixed fee, but in this way we can still complete the deal." According to Romano, the issue is the payment terms, bonuses and the structure of the transfer.

Read has now also spoken with coach Gian Piero Gasperini, the journalist confirms. Various media outlets also report that the wing-back is open to an Italian adventure and can earn €4 million in the Italian capital.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport has different information on the English interest in Read. According to him, negotiations between Forest and Feyenoord have not been concrete for several days because of multiple obstacles. He confirms that Roma are currently leading the race, but stresses that Feyenoord are proving very difficult to negotiate with.