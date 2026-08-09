Feyenoord receive serious bid for Ayase Ueda, hefty asking price revealed

Ayase Ueda is attracting interest from Fenerbahçe, who have now submitted an opening bid to Feyenoord, Voetbal International reports. Whether the Japanese player actually wants to move to Turkey, however, remains to be seen.

Plenty has been happening in recent weeks around last season's Eredivisie top scorer. The striker is said to have attracted interest from the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United both approaching the Rotterdam club. Neither move turned into a concrete bid, but Fenerbahçe have now made their move.

VI report that a serious offer has arrived for Ueda, leading Feyenoord into talks with the Turkish club. Dévy Rigaux has built a reputation as a tough negotiator, but he is said to be open to selling his first-choice striker. That would free up funds for the rest of the transfer window.

Feyenoord reportedly want around €25 million for the Japan forward. It remains unclear whether Ueda is interested in a move to the Süper Lig, as he is said to have set his sights on a transfer to the Premier League.

Voetbal International add that Rigaux will take a more lenient approach in these negotiations than he did in the talks with AS Roma over Givairo Read, who ultimately pulled out. Ueda still has two years left on his contract and can leave if Feyenoord's asking price is met. Should the striker be open to joining Fenerbahçe, the technical director wants to wrap up a deal quickly.

Already, a possible replacement for the 27-year-old is in place. Nacho Ferri joined this summer from KVC Westerlo for €10 million. Shaqueel van Persie is also pushing hard for his chance, although Giovanni van Bronckhorst has so far mainly used him on the right wing.

On that side, Anis Hadj Moussa is another option, and he too is expected to bring in a sizeable fee for the Rotterdam club. It was previously revealed that the winger is attracting interest from Como 1907, Paris FC and Sunderland, among others.