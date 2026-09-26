Feyenoord receive heavy punishment for misconduct at Camp Nou

UEFA have hit Feyenoord with heavy punishment for multiple incidents around the Champions League match against FC Barcelona. The Rotterdam club have been handed four separate fines, while a restriction on ticket sales for a European away match is also hanging over them because of racist behaviour.

For the racist behaviour during the match on 9 September, UEFA have fined Feyenoord €25,000. European football's governing body has also ruled that the club can sell 25 per cent fewer tickets for one European away match.

At UEFA matches, the away club is normally allocated five per cent of the stadium capacity, which means Feyenoord's share would drop to 3.75 per cent. The punishment has been suspended for now and comes with a probation period of two years, starting from the moment UEFA issued the ruling.

Highly disturbing footage of Feyenoord supporters in the away end had already emerged shortly after the match in Barcelona. One video showed a supporter from the travelling section making a monkey gesture towards a black Barcelona supporter. Images then also appeared of a second Feyenoord fan making the same gesture.

Feyenoord have now identified one of the two supporters involved. The person in question has been banned from visiting stadiums and the Rotterdam club will report them for a nationwide stadium ban. Part of the fine will also be recovered from the supporter involved.

Barcelona supporter Esia shared one of the videos on X at the time and reacted with shock to the incident. "In 2026, being called a monkey because of a football match, what a disgrace," she wrote in Spanish.

UEFA have also fined Feyenoord €26,375 after supporters threw objects. The Rotterdam club must pay a further €10,000 for transmitting a message that, according to European football's governing body, does not belong at a sporting event and/or bringing UEFA into disrepute.

Damage in Barcelona's away end has also led to a sanction for Feyenoord. That fine amounts to €13,000, and the club must contact Barcelona within thirty days to settle the damage caused by Feyenoord supporters.

In total, Feyenoord's fines come to €74,375. The incidents came on an evening that was also disastrous on the pitch for the Rotterdam club, who lost 5-1 to Barcelona at Camp Nou.







