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Jeroen van Poppel

Translated by

Feyenoord receive bid and could get rid of million-pound flop

Transfers
Feyenoord
Hajduk Split
N. Kasanwirjo

Hajduk Split have officially approached Feyenoord for Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Feyenoord Transfermarkt reports. The Croatian club are seriously interested in the 24-year-old defender and have now submitted an offer at De Kuip.

Feyenoord are open to letting Kasanwirjo leave and want a permanent transfer.

Kasanwirjo recently returned to Feyenoord after a loan spell at Fortuna Sittard. Earlier in his career, the Rotterdam club had already sent him out on loan. He has also had loan spells with Rapid Wien, Rangers FC and Molde FK.

Feyenoord signed Kasanwirjo from FC Groningen in January 2023 for two million euros. He has yet to make a breakthrough at De Kuip since arriving in Rotterdam. His contract there still runs until the summer of 2027.

Born in Amsterdam, Kasanwirjo is naturally a centre-back but can also play at right-back and left-back. The right-footed defender is 1.85 metres tall and made thirteen appearances for the Netherlands Under-21s.

Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
Go Ahead Eagles crest
Go Ahead Eagles
GAE
HNL
HNK Gorica crest
HNK Gorica
HNK
Hajduk Split crest
Hajduk Split
HAS

Transfermarkt estimates Kasanwirjo's current market value at 1.5 million euros.

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