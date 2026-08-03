'Feyenoord reach agreement with Nikolaus Wurmbrand'

Feyenoord are closing in on Nikolaus Wurmbrand. According to FR12, the Rotterdam club have already agreed personal terms with the SK Rapid Wien winger.

They now need to strike a deal with the Austrian club. That could take a little time, though, because according to FR12, technical director Dévy Rigaux will only submit an official offer once a major outgoing transfer has gone through.

Right now, Givairo Read looks the most likely to make way. AS Roma are willing to go a long way for the talented right-back, but at this stage they are still short of the asking price Feyenoord have put on him. It is reportedly more than €30 million.

By trade, Wurmbrand is a right winger, but he can also operate in the other positions across the front line. The two-cap Austria international is fully two-footed.

Despite the personal agreement, a transfer is still far from certain. Brentford, Anderlecht and Real Sociedad are also keeping a close eye on the situation, but none have made a decisive move so far.

Exactly how much Feyenoord would have to pay to prise Wurmbrand away remains unclear, but the fee is likely to run into several million euros. The winger is under contract until mid-2028 and, according to Transfermarkt, is valued at €5 million.

Following Leo Sauer's departure to VfB Stuttgart, Feyenoord are urgently in the market for reinforcements. Aymen Sliti is also heading to Excelsior on loan, and Anis Hadj Moussa could yet secure a move this summer.