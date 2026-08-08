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Feyenoord provide clarity: this is the new captain under Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Feyenoord
L. Valente

Luciano Valente is Feyenoord's new captain. The Rotterdam club announced that on Saturday afternoon.

Feyenoord needed a new captain after Timon Wellenreuther completed his move to VfL Wolfsburg.

After weighing up his options, Van Bronckhorst chose Valente. The 22-year-old midfielder will wear the armband against Sparta on Sunday.

Last season, the captaincy became a major talking point at De Kuip. Gio's predecessor Robin van Persie took the armband off Quinten Timber and handed it to Sem Steijn.

That role was taken off Steijn again in January. Wellenreuther eventually finished the season as captain.

Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

Sparta v Feyenoord kicks off at 12:15 on Sunday. Last season, this fixture ended 0-4.

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