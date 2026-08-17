Feyenoord present Javi López and immediately reveal his squad number

Feyenoord confirmed the arrival of Javi López on Monday evening. The 24-year-old left-back joins on loan from Real Sociedad for this season. After that, the Rotterdam club have the option to sign him permanently.

"It makes me proud that I can play for a big and ambitious club like Feyenoord," López said on the website of his new club. The Spaniard will wear the number 16 shirt at De Kuip.

"I can’t wait to join the group, because I want to be of value to the club, my team-mates and the supporters as soon as possible. I will give everything in this shirt so that together we can experience great moments and successes."

López stands 1.83 metres tall and plays at left-back. He is under contract at Real Sociedad until mid-2030. Last season he spent time on loan at Real Oviedo, where he was a regular.

Born in Tenerife, López has made 38 appearances for Real Sociedad’s first team and has been under contract there since 2024. The club paid €6.5 million then to prise him away from Deportivo Alavés.

Feyenoord badly needed a new left-back because Jordan Bos and Gijs Smal are injured. That forced new signing Mika Mármol to fill in there in recent matches.

As another option at left-back, Feyenoord head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst can also turn to youth player Tijme Wessels. The 19-year-old defender is also expected to extend his contract until mid-2029 soon, Voetbal International reported recently.