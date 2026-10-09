Feyenoord post deep-red annual figures despite numerous top transfers

Feyenoord have closed the 2025/26 financial year with a net loss of no less than €12.6 million, the Rotterdam club announced via their official channels on Friday afternoon.

Revenue dropped by as much as €51.5 million last season to €115.2 million, mainly because income from European football was significantly lower. Feyenoord expect revenues to rise sharply again this season.

That marks a sharp contrast with the previous financial year, when Feyenoord still benefited from reaching the Champions League last 16. Last season, the Rotterdam club went no further than the league phase in the Europa League, so European prize money in particular was much lower. With costs staying virtually the same, the operating loss climbed to €25.7 million.

Feyenoord stress that those costs also include bonuses for players and staff for reaching the league phase of the Champions League in the 2026/27 season. The club finished second in the Eredivisie last season and in doing so secured a place in Europe's premier club competition. Revenue is therefore expected to increase considerably again in the current financial year.

Next matches FEY Eredivisie 12:45 AZ

On the transfer market, Feyenoord were still able to bring in considerable income. The Rotterdam side sold, among others, Dávid Hancko, Igor Paixão, Quilindschy Hartman, Antoni Milambo and Quinten Timber, who together generated substantial transfer income.

The result on compensation fees, in other words the result from player transfers after the processing of, among other things, amortisation, came to a positive €9.4 million. That was not enough to wipe out the operating loss. After interest and taxes, a net loss of €12.6 million remained, cutting Feyenoord's equity to €24.7 million.

Finance director Pieter Smorenburg pointed above all to the drop in European income as the reason for the disappointing figures. "The lower European income had a very strong impact on the result," Smorenburg said on the club website. "This underlines the importance of financial discipline and a good balance between our sporting ambitions and the resources available."