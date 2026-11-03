Feyenoord player ratings in the Champions League: poor marks abound on a disastrous night

Feyenoord offered little resistance in Tuesday's 0-3 Champions League group-stage defeat to Inter, a major setback for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Voetbalzone gives its customary ratings to the Rotterdam side's starters and the players who played at least 45 minutes.

Tjark Ernst 4

Yann Aurel Bisseck curled an early opener into the far corner, with the German goalkeeper appearing out of position. Ernst later made a mess of a back-pass, though Feyenoord escaped without conceding. He picked the ball out of his net twice more on a dreadful evening for the Rotterdam side.

Givairo Read - 4.5

Thijs Kraaijeveld - 6

Giovanni van Bronckhorst handed the young defender a somewhat surprising chance. Kraaijeveld could do nothing about Inter's second goal, a close-range header from Pio Esposito following a deflected shot. Otherwise, the man-marker did not look out of place against the wily Italian opposition, though he and his team-mates learned a harsh lesson. Mats Deijl replaced him shortly before the end.

Mika Mármol - 5

Javi López - 4.5

Charles Vanhoutte - 4

Against a physically strong Inter side, the Belgian midfielder struggled visibly and offered little in attack, particularly in the first half. His display was a sharp contrast with his performances in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Tobias van den Elshout replaced the struggling Vanhoutte at half-time.

Oussama Targhalline - 6

Gjivai Zechiël - 5

Anis Hadj Moussa - 5.5

Inter's tough, experienced defenders double-marked the right winger and kept him quiet in the first half. The Algerian's individual moves rarely came off, though he produced a fine piece of skill after half an hour that forced a save from Josep Martínez. He could not make his mark on the struggling home side's play after the break either.

Nacho Ferri - 4.5

Luciano Valente - 5

Tobias van den Elshout - 5