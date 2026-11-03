Thijs Kraaijeveld made his Champions League debut on Tuesday evening, but Inter Milan beat Feyenoord 3-0 at De Kuip. The Italians were a class above. Still, the young defender took pride in his milestone, he told Ziggo Sport.

For Kraaijeveld, starting against Inter fulfilled a long-held wish. "It really is a childhood dream," the defender said with a smile. "Ever since I was little, I've watched the Champions League every Tuesday and Wednesday, and to be standing here yourself now is wonderful."

His place in the starting line-up surprised Kraaijeveld, who had not expected to face Inter. "Not really, I have to say," he replied when asked whether he had seen it coming. "The coach called me in yesterday and it was unexpected, but of course I was delighted."

Marcus Thuram gave Kraaijeveld an immediate test. "You know you're up against a strong striker, but all I can do is contest those duels, and I think I did that," the defender said. He was clear about his direct opponent: "A very strong striker, a very good striker, but I can hold my own in duels too, so I think they were good contests."

Against the French forward, Kraaijeveld had a clear task: "Keep him quiet, one-on-one." He knew beforehand that he and his team-mates would have a difficult time against Inter's two strikers, but focused on winning his own duels.

Even in a heavy defeat, Kraaijeveld did not feel Feyenoord were outplayed throughout. "That's very difficult with teams like this, because you feel as though you're doing fine in the match," he explained. "They break forward a few times and the ball goes straight in."

Inter's transitions caused Feyenoord particular trouble, according to Kraaijeveld. "They break forward so quickly and the ball goes in very quickly too," he observed. He did not want to say too much about the goals Feyenoord conceded because he had not yet watched the footage back.

Despite the painful defeat, Kraaijeveld looked back on the match positively. "I enjoyed it, so here's to more," the defender concluded.