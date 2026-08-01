Feyenoord part ways immediately with player with 'behavioural problems'

Feyenoord have officially parted company with Chris-Kévin Nadje. The midfielder will continue his career with Belgian side KAS Eupen, the Rotterdam club announced through their own channels.

Nadje arrived from FC Versailles two seasons ago for half a million euros, but he never managed to nail down a regular spot at Feyenoord.

During his first season at De Kuip, he made thirteen appearances in all competitions. He failed to score or register an assist.

Last season brought a few months on loan at Excelsior, where he also barely got a look-in. Coach Ruben den Uil dropped him from the squad in February because of his behaviour.

After returning to Feyenoord, he did not stay for long. The club sent him out on loan to Monterey Bay FC in the United States, where he played 12 times and scored twice.

Now he is set to continue his career at Eupen. The fee the Belgian second-tier side are paying for Nadje's services has not yet been disclosed.