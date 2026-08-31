Feyenoord move for Rangers striker after Ueda departure

Feyenoord have set their sights on Bojan Miovski, according to Sky Sports and The Rangers Review. The 27-year-old Rangers FC striker is seen in Rotterdam-Zuid as a possible successor to Ayase Ueda, who has left for Lille OSC. A temporary move is among the possibilities.

The Rangers Review reports that Feyenoord made an enquiry with Rangers on Monday over the terms on which Miovski could move to De Kuip. Journalist Joshua Barrie says the Scottish club would be open to a temporary move for the forward.

Ueda sealed a move to France for around €15 million, giving Feyenoord room to strengthen up front again. The club still have two centre-forwards in the squad, Nacho Ferri and Shaqueel van Persie.

Now Miovski has emerged as a serious option for Feyenoord. Sky Sports adds that the Dutch club have already made contact with the North Macedonian forward's representatives.

Meanwhile, a departure from Rangers can't be ruled out. The Scottish giants are working on a deal for Kevin Kelsy from Portland Timbers, and he has now successfully come through his medical at Ibrox.

Should Rangers complete Kelsy's transfer, that could clear the way for Miovski to leave. The striker joined from Girona last year for €3 million but did not establish himself as an undisputed starter in Scotland.

Last season, Miovski played 26 league matches for Rangers. In those appearances, the North Macedonia international, capped 41 times, scored seven goals and regularly had to settle for a place on the bench.

Miovski remains under contract at Rangers until mid-2029, so Feyenoord would have to negotiate a transfer fee with the Scots. The striker's current market estimate is around €2.5 million.