Feyenoord midfielder Targhalline makes a big impression for winning Morocco

Morocco have won their second match of the Africa Cup qualifying campaign as well. In Bloemfontein, South Africa, they beat Lesotho 0-2 on Tuesday. The Moroccan side had previously recorded a 2-0 victory over Gabon.

Feyenoord midfielder Oussama Targhalline played the full 90 minutes against Lesotho. Ismael Saibari and Noussair Mazraoui also started. Ajax forward Abdellah Ouazane made his debut against Gabon, but this time was not part of the matchday squad.

Although Morocco dominated the first half, they had to wait for the breakthrough. Brahim Díaz found the net shortly before half-time. Azzedine Ounahi did not make it 0-2 until the 82nd minute.

Targhalline in particular impressed in the Moroccan midfield. Of the 136 passes he made, 135 reached their target. That gave him a pass accuracy of no less than 99 per cent. The Feyenoord player also had more touches than anyone else with 145 and won many a personal duel.

With six points from two matches, Morocco have made a strong start to the qualifying campaign. Niger have three points, while Lesotho and Gabon are still without a point. The teams finishing first and second in each qualifying group qualify for next year's Africa Cup in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Next up for Morocco is the continued pursuit of a ticket to the Africa Cup in November. They will then play two matches against Niger.