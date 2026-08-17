Feyenoord lost 2-1 to Belgian side KVC Westerlo in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday. Shaqueel van Persie gave the Rotterdam club the lead, but it was not enough to secure victory.

Van Persie junior pounced on a Sem Steijn corner and finished well. Westerlo drew level before half-time and took charge after the restart.

Feyenoord started with the players who had been on the bench in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Go Ahead Eagles. Sipke Hulshoff and Saïd Bakkati, rather than Giovanni van Bronckhorst, gave the instructions from the touchline.

After the break, Casper Tengstedt and Jivayno Zinhagel replaced Van Persie and Jordan Lotomba. An hour in, Luka Ivanusec came on for Gonçalo Borges on the right wing.

Late on, Tengstedt had two chances to erase the 2-1 deficit but could not find the net. Feyenoord therefore left the pitch with a narrow defeat.

Attention now turns back to the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. After dropping costly points against Go Ahead on Sunday, Feyenoord visit promoted side SC Cambuur on Sunday, with their hosts still without a point after two rounds.

Feyenoord line-up: Bossin; Lotomba (Zinhagel), Deijl, Ahmedhodzic, Wessels; Steijn, Kasanwirjo, Van den Elshout; Van Persie (Tengstedt), Ferri, Borges (Ivanusec).