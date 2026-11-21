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Feyenoord suffered a painful defeat on Saturday evening. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side lost 3-2 at home to Excelsior. The visitors from Rotterdam had last won an Eredivisie match on 5 September.

Feyenoord flew out of the blocks. Jerayno Schaken, replacing the injured Hadj Moussa, played the ball to Givairo Read. The Feyenoord full-back shot from a tight angle and beat goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel: 1-0.

Excelsior were level within six minutes. Luciano Valente lost possession, and a pass sent Mario Domínguez through. One-on-one with Ernst, he made no mistake.

Just before half-time, Feyenoord were in deeper trouble. Aymen Sliti dribbled to the edge of the penalty area and shot. His effort hit the post.

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The rebound fell to Mario Domínguez. The striker's shot hit Tsuyoshi Watanabe's outstretched arm, prompting a penalty. Irakli Yegoian beat goalkeeper Tjark Ernst.

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Moments later, the crowd at De Kuip appealed for a Feyenoord penalty after a cross from the flank struck Kasey Bos's arm in the penalty area. The referee and VAR ruled that his arm was against his body, so play continued.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Excelsior went 3-1 ahead. Ernst came off his line for a corner but missed the ball completely, allowing Casper Widell to head it in.

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Excelsior did not hold on to their two-goal cushion for long. Feyenoord loanee Jan Plug, of all people, headed a Gonzalo Borges cross past his own goalkeeper: 2-3.

Feyenoord threatened several more times, particularly down the left, where Borges repeatedly beat his direct opponent. But they could not find another goal.