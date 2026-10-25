Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named Feyenoord's starting XI for the clash with PSV. Kick-off in Eindhoven is at 14:30.

In goal, Tjark Ernst starts for Feyenoord. Givairo Read (right) and Mika Mármol (left) start at full-back, meaning Javi López loses his place. Jeremiah St. Juste and Tsuyoshi Watanabe start at centre-back.

Midfield holds no surprises: Van Bronckhorst has chosen Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël. Jakub Moder is available again but starts on the bench against PSV.

Up front, the established names also start. Anis Hadj Moussa (right) and Luciano Valente (left) are tasked with supplying Nacho Ferri.

Feyenoord starting XI: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.

See PSV's starting XI here.